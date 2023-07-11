Gerald A. Courcelle RUTLAND — Gerald A. Courcelle, 85, of Rutland died July 8, 2023 He was the husband of Roberta Courcelle who died in 2016 Visiting hours will be held Friday from 11:00 to 1:00pm with a Funeral Services beginning at 1:00pm at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Graveside services will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. A complete obituary will be published in Wednesdays Rutland Herald
