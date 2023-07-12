Gerald A. Courcelle RUTLAND —Gerald A. Courcelle, 85, of Rutland died July 8, 2023 at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born in Rutland January 21, 1938 the son of Enos and Irene (Blanchette) Courcelle. Gerald was a graduate of Mount Saint Joseph Academy class of 1956. On February 27, 1960 he married Roberta (Taggart) Courcelle who died in 2016. He enjoyed gardening and working in his yard. Gerald was a supporter of Rutland County Humane Society. Surviving are four sons, Christopher Courcelle and husband Brian of Rutland, Steven Courcelle, David Richard Courcelle and William Courcelle all of Rutland, a granddaughter Krystal Rood and husband Nathan, three great grandchildren, Kaleb, Addyson and Isabel and many nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by the love of his life, Bobbi. They had been married 56 years. Also by his brothers, Raymond, Leonard and David, and a sister Rita. Visiting hours will be held Friday July 14, 2023 from 11:00 to 1:00pm with a Funeral Services beginning at 1:00pm at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Graveside services will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763
