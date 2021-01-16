Gerald Brown MIDDLEBURY — Gerald Brown, 81, died Jan. 13, 2021, at University of Vermont in Burlington. He was born Nov. 4, 1939, in Benson, the son of Francis and Vilola Brown. He attended Hubbardton School. Mr. Brown worked many years on the family farm and many others in the surrounding area. He enjoyed wolves and watching sports on TV. Survivors include two daughters, Barbara and Pamela; a grandson; a sister, Bernice of Alabama; many nieces and nephews; and companion, Audrey. He was predeceased by his wife, JoAnn, two brothers and three sisters. Burial will be at later date in Hubbardton Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to one's choice. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
