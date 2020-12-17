Gerald E. Hall Sr. CASTLETON — Gerald Edward Hall Sr., 84, died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born Nov. 19, 1936, in Rutland, the son of Harold H. and Ruth (Spooner) Hall. He graduated from Fair Haven High School and then enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving until his honorable discharge. Mr. Hall was employed by Tambrands as a machinist for 31 years, retiring in 1998. He was a member of Crippen-Fellows American Legion Post #50 in Castleton. He enjoyed working on and restoring Army trucks and in earlier years, was a member of the Jay Brown pit crew at Devils Bowl. Survivors include four children, Julie Coffin of Florida, Crystal Hall of Middlebury, Gerald Hall Jr. of Morrisville, Pennsylvania, Dan Hall of Hagerstown, Maryland; two siblings, Alice Brooks of Castleton, Roger Hall of Fair Haven; partner of more than 20 years, Karol Browne; 14 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Magdalen Hall, in 1991; and two brothers, Vernon and Richard Hall. Calling hours are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at Durfee Funeral Home. A service for immediate family will follow; however, the service may be viewed by anyone at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/266428694812950/?ref=share Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery in Castleton. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011, https://alz.org/ or to Our House Activities Fund, 196 Mussey St., Rutland, VT 05701.
