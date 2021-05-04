Gerald F. Savage Sr. rites CASTLETON — The graveside service for Gerald Frederick Savage Sr., 92, who died Wednesday, was held Saturday, May 1, 2021, in East Clarendon Cemetery. Military honors were provided by Rutland American Legion Post #31 color guard. Chaplain was Brian Fitzsimmons, Ron Fairbanks presented the flag and Clayton Rockwell sounded taps. Memorial contributions may be made to BAYADA Hospice, 190 South Main St., Suite 2, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements were by Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.