Gerald F. Savage Sr. CASTLETON — Gerald Frederick Savage Sr., 92, of Castleton and a former resident of Cuttingsville, died Wednesday morning, April 7, 2021, at his residence. He was born on Aug. 24, 1928, in Rutland, the son of Frederick W. and Rita (Young) Savage. Mr. Savage served in the U.S. Air Force and then the U.S. Navy during the Korean War until his honorable discharge. He had been employed for many years by Moore's Business Forms and doing construction work for several companies. Mr. Savage was a member of the Castleton American Legion Post #50. He enjoyed camping, hunting, telling stories, joking around, family time and doing woodworking. Survivors include his eight children, Gerald Savage Jr., Wayne Savage (who was his primary caregiver) and Kenneth (Cindy) Savage, all of Castleton, David Savage and Lisa Lynch (Dennis), all of Rutland, Edward Savage of Poultney, Lorene Henner (Robert) of Milton, New Hampshire, and Gregory (Deb) Savage of Rochester, New Hampshire; his companion of many years, Margaret Field of Shrewsbury, and his three stepchildren, Karen Bedard (Kevin) of Rutland, Dale Aines of Rupert and Lisa Rumrill (Douglas) of Shrewsbury; his former wife, Claire Savage of Castleton; 29 grandchildren, many great- and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter, Lynn Savage King, in 2006; two sisters, Rita Brothers and Betty Smith; and two brothers, Danny Savage and Frederick Savage. There will be no public calling hours. A graveside service with military honors will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, in the East Clarendon Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, VT 05701. Memorial contributions may be made to the BAYADA Hospice, 190 South Main St., Suite 2, Rutland, VT 05701.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.