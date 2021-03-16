Gerald G. Fritz CASTLETON — Gerald G. Fritz, 66, died March 13, 2021, at his home. He was born May 6, 1954, in Paterson, New Jersey, the son of George H. and Emily (Janovsky) Fritz. He worked at the Rutland Herald for over 30 years. He enjoyed NASCAR, driver Rusty Wallace, and competing in the Demolition Derby at the Rutland Fairgrounds. He also enjoyed watching Cher videos and growing large pumpkins. Survivors include a sister, Palma Mitchell of Frankford, Delaware; and close friends, Rachel Hier and son Brad Hier of Hubbardton. Mr. Fritz was predeceased by his wife, Sara, April 19, 2020. The graveside service will be at a later date in Cheney Hill Cemetery in Rutland Town. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
