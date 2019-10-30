Gerald H. "Jerry" Martin, Sr. LUDLOW — Gerald Hartwell “Jerry” Martin Sr., 88, of Ludlow, died peacefully Saturday evening, Oct. 26, 2019, at his residence, after a very short battle with cancer. He was born on June 17, 1931, in Woodstock, the youngest of eight children to Amos G. and Eliza Jane (Smith) Martin. When Jerry was 14, the family farm in Bridgewater Corners was sold and the family moved to Newton Upper Falls, MA. It was there Jerry met and married his high school sweetheart, Patricia G. “Patsy” Lane, on June 7, 1953. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served until his honorable discharge in 1952. In 1956, they returned to Vermont where Jerry delivered milk door-to-door for Seward's Dairy, was a lineman for the Ludlow Telephone Co. and later worked 25 years for the General Electric Co. He was also a beloved handyman to many in the Ludlow community until as recently as May 2018. He was an avid deer hunter. The family knew they could always find him in the woods. Mr. Martin was a member of the Black River Lodge #85 F&AM in Ludlow for over 50 years. Survivors include Jerry's three children Cheryl L. Martin, Bradley L. Martin (Margaret) and Kimberly Kelley (Darren); sister-in-law Lucy Martin; nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Jerry was predeceased by his older siblings; wife Pat in 2007; and his eldest son, Gerald “Jerry” Jr., in 2015. Special thanks to the Hospice of Southwestern Vermont and a very special thanks and love to Peg for all her care the last two weeks. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the United Church of Ludlow. Friends may call from 1 p.m. in the church parlor, until the time of the service. Private burial will be in the Green Hill Cemetery in Wallingford. Arrangements are by the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland. Memorial contributions may be made to VNA/Hospice for VT/NH, 88 Prospect St., White River Junction, VT 05001.
