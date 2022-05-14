Gerald J. Garrow Sr. RUTLAND — The graveside service with military honors for Gerald J. Garrow Sr., 88, who died Jan. 29, 2022, will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 21, in St. Joseph’s Cemetery (Stratton Road, Rutland). All who knew him are invited to come honor Gerry at his burial ceremony and join his family in a celebration of his life immediately following at the Elks Lodge (Pleasant Street, Rutland). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be addressed to the VFW Post 648 Parade Fund and mailed to the Loyalty Parade Committee, 34 Cleveland Ave., Rutland, VT 05701.
