Gerald J. Garrow Sr. RUTLAND — Graveside service for CSM Gerald J. Garrow Sr., who died Jan. 29, 2022, was held Saturday, May 21, in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Officiating was Rev. Msgr. Bernard W. Bourgeois, pastor of Christ the King Church. Color guards were Ronald Fairbanks, Mark Prouty, Clayton Rockwell, Bill Champine, Steve Kipp, Jim Mills, Henry Stone and Suzanne Williams, with Vermont National Guard making the flag presentation. A reception followed at the Elks Club. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.