Gerald L. Angier IRA — Gerald Lee “Frog” Angier, 88, of Ira, passed away Sept. 13, 2021, at home. He was born in Middlebury, Vermont, on Jan. 24, 1933, the son of Wilfred Angier and Gladys (Stone) Angier. Surviving is his son, Dennis Angier and his wife, Debbie, of Ira; a sister, Barbara (Angier) Pajak; two granddaughters, Adrienne Tedesco and her husband, Jeff, of Ira, and Danielle Dunbar and her husband, Christopher, of Ira; four great-grandchildren, Jeffrey and Maison Tedesco and Brantley and Alex Dunbar; his friends, Peggy and Emily Patch. Gerald married Marie (Stomper) Angier Dec. 27, 1954, at St. Stanislaus Church. Reception was held at the family farm in Ira, Vermont, where his family still resides. Following the wedding, Gerald and Marie moved to Georgia, where Gerald was stationed in Fort Benning. Their son, Dennis, was born while in Georgia. Gerald and Marie made friends whom they kept in contact with throughout their lives, during this time. Gerald and Marie returned home to purchase the family farm. While working the farm, he also delivered fuel and worked for S.E. Smith. In 1965, Gerald began working at General Electric where he retired after 29 years of employment. In retirement, he enjoyed splitting wood and driving for NAPA. After retirement, Gerald and Marie wintered in Florida where Gerald loved to walk and bike the community in the morning. They made many friends who would come to visit them during Vermont summers. After Gerald’s mother passed away, he took in his younger brothers and sisters to raise. Many of whom predeceased him. He was predeceased by his wife; sisters, Elaine, Phyllis, Winifred and Theresa; brothers, George, Rodney, Steven and Gordon with whom he shared a birthday and chose his name. Gerald loved to fish and was happy to dig worms in his large garden before driving to the Champlain channel to catch catfish. Gerald bowled on a league at the Bowlerama. Gerald and Marie loved to host gatherings at their home with family and friends. He took great pride in his lawn and was regularly seen on his lawn mower. Before he wintered in Florida, he enjoyed plowing in the winter months. When he was able, he made regular visits to all his neighbors. When his first great-grandson was born, he would take him for rides on the Ranger and had a friend to take on his visits. He enjoyed visiting with friends and family at camp. Gerald was very proud of his military service and when he returned to Vermont, was the American Legion Post 87 Commander. Gerald religiously called bingo on Thursday nights to benefit the Legion until he was no longer able. Gerald dressed up as Santa each year for the Legion Christmas party. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Bridget’s Church in West Rutland, Vermont, on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. Burial to follow with military honors. Contributions can be made to the American Legion Post 87, West Rutland, Vermont. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.