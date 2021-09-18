Gerald L. Angier IRA — Funeral services for Gerald L. Angier, 88, of Ira, who died Sept. 13, 2021, at his home, were held Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. Bridget's Church. Officiating was Rev. Steven Scarmozzino. Angela Lundrigan was the organist. Lori Routhier was the vocalist. Reader was William Harvey. Bearers were Jeff Tedesco, Jeffrey Tedesco Jr., Mason Tedesco, George Angier, David Radaker and Timothy Ponto. The eulogist was Adrienne Tedesco. Military honors were provided by American Legion Post #31 of Rutland. Flag folders were Clayton Rockwell, Sam Coburn and Suzanne Williams. Clayton Rockwell made the presentation and Suzanne Williams sounded taps. Arrangements were under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in West Rutland.
