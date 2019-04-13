Gerald L. Guppy Jr. KILLINGTON — Gerald Lechmere Guppy Jr., age 73, peacefully passed away at his home on April 3, 2019. He was born on Jan. 3, 1946, to Gerald Lechmere Guppy Sr. and Thelma (Halvosa) Guppy, in Barre, Vermont, where he attended Barre City Elementary School and Spaulding High School before going off to Bridgton Academy in Maine and business school in Boston. “Gerry” was a Vietnam veteran having served in a platoon that was written about in a book titled “One Hell of a Ride.” After completing military service, he returned to his hometown using his carpentry talents and skills before settling in Killington where he spent decades employed as property manager for Jack Giguere’s establishments, then ultimately creating his own refrigeration and air conditioning business. “Gup,” as he was known to his many customers and friends, always put his clients' needs ahead of his own, making sure that their walk-in freezer was up and running and ready for a big ski weekend, arriving with a smile and a never-ending streak of creativity and commitment to getting the job done. He invented new ways to improve the industry and protect the environment, recycling refrigerants years before it became mandatory, and sharing plans for groundbreaking heating and cooling technology. Anyone who knew him well, knew he was always tinkering or working on some project that would someday make the world a better place. Gerry came by his mad-scientist/inventor reputation quite legitimately, being the great-grandson of Robert John Lechmere Guppy, a British-born child prodigy, naturalist and self-made scientist, after whom the Guppy fish is named. His great-great-grandparents, who lived in Trinidad, were also inventors. Gerry is survived by his brother, Ronald George Lechmere Guppy, of Barre, both of whom are descendants of the Lechmere family of the British House of Lords. Gerry was also that person who would show up at 3 a.m. if a friend was in need and “just fix it!“ His care and concern for others will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him, caring for him and loving him. An informal gathering for friends and family will be held in Killington in the near future, date to be announced.
