Gerald Loeber HAMPTON, N.Y. — Gerald Loeber, 69, of Hampton, died Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Hartford, New York, as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was born in Queens, New York, on May 10, 1952, the son of William and Kathleen (Dwyer) Loeber. He attended local schools and graduated from Bayside High School. Mr. Loeber joined the United States Army and served during the Vietnam War prior to his honorable discharge. He served as a firefighter for the Waterbury, Connecticut, Fire Department for many years, retiring as Captain. He married Lisa Dotolo in 2015. To say he was larger than life, is an understatement. Everyone knew when Jerry was “in the house.” Jerry was committed to several fraternal organizations, holding offices and tending bar at many of them. He was a member of the Eagles Club Aerie 3907 in Fair Haven, Vermont, Elks Lodge 1491 in Whitehall, New York, Knights of Columbus Council 343 and American Legion Post 323 in Granville, New York, VFW Post 8284 in Castleton, Vermont, the Polish American Club in Naugatuck, Connecticut, and the Vagabond Club in New York. He was an Eagle Rider, American Legion Rider and Patriot Guard Rider. He is survived by his wife, Lisa, of Hampton; a stepson, Michael Dotolo, of Comstock; a brother, William, of New York; a granddaughter, Judith Pleasant Dotolo, of Connecticut; and cousins, Matt Shields, of New York, and Tom Shields, of New Jersey. Calling hours will be held Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 5 to 8 p.m. and from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, at the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven, Vermont. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 12 noon Thursday at the St. Raphael’s Catholic Church in Poultney. In lieu of flowers, donate to a charity or fire department in Jerry's memory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.