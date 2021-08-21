Gerald Loeber HAMPTON, N.Y. — The funeral service for Gerald Loeber, 69, who died Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, was held Thursday, Aug. 19, at St. Raphael’s Catholic Church in Poultney, Vermont. Fr. Steven Scarmozzino, pastor, officiated. Organist was Cameron Wescott. The guitarist was Michael Blust and vocalists were Vangie Blust and Alicia Marcy. Bearers were Michael Dotolo, Matthew Shields, Rob Gdyk, Evan Slicko, Richard Hall, Dean Waller and Dave Hendee. Military honors were provided by the U.S. Army, Patriot Guard riders of Vermont and New York, along with American Legion and Eagle riders, provided the escort and honor guard. At the funeral home, a prayer service by Deacon Vince Myers preceded the memorial service and The Fraternal Order of Eagles and Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Clubs services were held Wednesday. Arrangements were by Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven, Vermont.
