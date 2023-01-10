Gerald Mason PAWLET — Gerald Mason had a servant's heart. Service to family, friends, country, land, and countless organizations-all done in a quiet and unassuming way. He loved children and his grandkids were his pride and joy. He left Vermont to serve the country, but Vermont never left him. Gerald Mason, age 85, died in Pawlet, Vt on December 7, 2022. He was born in Granville, NY to Roblee and Nellie Haynes Mason. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by ex-wife Norma Hammond Mason and nephew Keith Mason. Survivors:Brother: Charles Mason (Phylis)Children: Kim Mason, Julie Mason, Nancy Weatherford (Larry) and Kent Mason (Michelle) Partner of 32 years, Charleen Cooper and her family: Scott Cooper (Kristi), Chris Cooper (deceased), Brandon, Chandler and Christian Grandchildren: Shelby, Christopher Jerald, Justin, Sarah, Krystal, Kyle, Makayla and Makenzie. Seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service with military honors will be held at a later date (Summer 2023). Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children - donate.lovetotherescue.org or Pawlet Community Church Food Pantry, Pawlet Community Church 38 VT-133 Pawlet, VT 05761 Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com
