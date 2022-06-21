Gerald Paul Roberts RUTLAND — Gerald Paul Roberts “Gerry” passed away peacefully on June 15, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in South Wallingford, Vt on January 14, 1930, at his grandmother’s home. If you knew Gerry “The Chief”, you knew how loved he was by his family and everyone that knew him. He had the gift of conversation honed to perfection, and his genuine interest in people and antiques lead him to engage in conversation with anyone he met. By the time he left them he had their life story and had made a new friend. Gerald was always a hardworking, strong family man. Almost 70 years ago, a square dance date brought Gerald together with his loving wife, Dorothy. It was love at first sight. A short time after meeting, Gerald was stationed to go to Newport Rhode Island. Five months later the two were married. He was a career Navy Chief who traveled the world and served his country in the Korean and Vietnam wars. Gerald is survived by his wife Dorothy Hathaway Roberts, his daughters Carol Carini and Virginia “Lynne” Marsh and “their son” (through marriage) Randy Marsh. His grandchildren Beth Nicolson, James Carini, Ashley Illsley and Courtney Bates meant the world to him. His great grandchildren Benjamin Bates, Brodie Nicholson and Aiden and Ethan Illsley made the end of his life feel worthwhile. He is also survived by his sister Shirley Rooney and husband Steve and his brother Ronald Roberts and wife Joyce ann. He was pre-deceased by his parents Theresa and Paul Roberts, two daughters and his son-in-law Peter Carini. While we are glad you are not suffering anymore, we are thankful for and will cherish, every single second we got to spend with you and will miss and love you forever and hold you deep in our hearts. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
