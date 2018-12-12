Gerald R. Cook rites RUTLAND TOWN - The memorial service for Gerald R. Cook, 87, who died Dec. 2, 2018, was held Monday, Dec. 10, at Grace Congregational United Church of Christ. The Rev. John C. Weatherhogg, senior minister, officiated. Organist was Alastair Stout. Family offered remembrances. Richard White of American Legion Post #31 of Rutland presented the flag. A reception was held in the church parlor. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
