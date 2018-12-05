Gerald R. Cook RUTLAND - Gerald R. Cook passed away on Dec. 2, 2018, at The Meadows in Rutland. Born May 18, 1931, in Granville, New York, Gerald was the son of Royal B. and Mary Emma (Gibson) Cook. He attended elementary and high school in Granville and graduated from Granville High School in 1948. Gerald then attended Mohawk Valley Technical Institute in Utica, New York, and later, the University of Buffalo in Buffalo, New York, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering. Upon graduation, Gerald was employed by the New York State Electrical and Gas Corp. in Binghamton, New York. In 1960, he moved to Vermont and joined the Central Vermont Public Service Corp. (now Green Mountain Power) and was employed for over 40 years in rate setting. During his tenure with CVPS, he was able to travel to Riga, Latvia, twice to consult on electrical rate setting. Gerald enlisted in the military in December 1950 and served four years in the United States Air Force during the Korean conflict, for which he received both a Good Conduct medal and National Defense Service Medal. He was a past master of Rutland Lodge No. 79 F&AM, former selectman of the Town of Clarendon for a period of six years and for many years, was the treasurer of the CVPS Employee’s Credit Union. He was a longtime member, and past senior deacon, of the Grace Congregational United Church of Christ in Rutland. He is survived by his three children, son Daryl W. Cook, of Pownal, (Kim, four children and five grandchildren), daughter Brandi G. Barclay, of Rutland, (daughters Emma and Alexis), and daughter Shannon C. Matteson, of Big Flats, NY, (children Grady and Gabriella); and a sister, Claudine, of Latham, NY. There will be no calling hours. The memorial service will be held Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, at 1 p.m. in Grace Congregational United Church of Christ, with the Rev. John C. Weatherhogg, senior minister, officiating. A collation will follow in the church parlor. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association VT Chapter, 300 Cornerstone Drive, Suite 130, Williston, VT 05495; or Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
