Gerald R. White DANBY — Gerald Raymond White, 79, Passed away peacefully on Monday, March 20, 2023 with his wife and family by his side. He was the son of Lawrence and Elizabeth White. He had 4 brothers and 4 sisters. He married Betty Ann Tarbell of Pawlet on February 2, 1963. He is survived by his wife Betty and his children Charlie (Geannine) White of Tinmouth and Patricia (Jason) Towsley of Monkton, 5 grandsons Ryan, Mitchell and Logan White and Myles and Alex Towsley, 1 great grandson and 3 great granddaughters. In 1984, Gerald and Betty established Gerald White Sales and Service in Danby, VT. Later he worked side by side with his son until his retirement. His son continues to run the business. Gerald had a passion for vegetable gardening and bee keeping a love he has passed on to newer generations. He also loved camping and fishing. It was his love for fishing that brought him to purchase land in Vergennes where they built a tiny house on Otter Creek. In the winter months he and Betty became snowbirds and headed to Florida for the past 12 years. At Gerald’s request, there will be no calling hours or funeral services.
