Geraldine A. McDonald RUTLAND — The services on Friday for Geraldine Althea McDonald, 85, of Rutland who died Thursday Sep 15, 2022 has been rescheduled for Monday Sep 26, 2022, 3pm until 5pm at the Aldous Funeral Home. A service will be 5pm at the Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.