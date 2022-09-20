Geraldine A. McDonald RUTLAND — Geraldine Althea McDonald, 85, of Rutland died Thursday September 15, 2022 at her residence. She was born on March 30, 1937 in Waltham, MA the daughter of Floyd and Mary (Beard) Balch. Mrs. McDonald grew up in Lowell, MA where she graduated from Lowell High School in 1954 She married Thomas Albert McDonald on July 2, 1955. In 1966 she was instrumental in starting the first Al-Anon chapter in the Rutland area Mrs. McDonald was employed by the Holiday Inn in Rutland for many years. After relocating to Florida in 1979, she was a front desk clerk at several hotels in Daytona Beach. She was a member of Christ the King Church and the Church of the Epiphany in Port Orange, FL where she led bible studies. Mrs. McDonald loved children and donated to several organizations for children. She was a NASCAR Fan and like drivers Tony Stewart and Chase Elliott. Survivors include her husband Thomas of Rutland, a daughter Anna McDonald-Shapiro, & her husband Scott of Leesburg, FL; 4 sons, Thomas McDonald Jr. & his wife Patricia, of Pittsford, Norm McDonald, Mark McDonald & his girlfriend Katrine Hughes, and Richard McDonald & his fiancé Barb Severence, all of Rutland; 10 grandchildren Shawn McDonald, Scott McDonald, Michelle Nolan, Kyle McDonald, Dakota McDonald, David McDonald, Sara McDonald, Ted Whitaker, Chris Lethbridge, Shawn McDonald of Port Orange, FL, 21 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son David H. McDonald on July 21, 2021, a grand daughter Kara McDonald Hebert on Apr. 5, 2012, her parents Floyd & Mary Balch, her brother Raymond Balch, and sister Marsha Vadeboncoeur. Friends may call on Friday September 23, 2022 from 3pm until 5pm at the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St, Rutland, VT. A funeral service will be 5pm at the Funeral Home. A reception will follow. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 3607 33607.
