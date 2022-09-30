Geraldine B. "Jerrie" Whittemore RUTLAND — Geraldine B. "Jerrie" Whittemore, 98, died Sept 27, 2022 at Mountain View Center Nursing Home in Rutland, at the end of living a long life. Her loving, devoted daughter Rebecca "Becky" was at her side speaking to her and stroking her hair until God came to take her home. She was born in Bridgewater, Vt Feb. 13, 1924, the daughter of Elwin Bassett and Bernice Miner, and attended schools in Bridgewater, VT and Woodstock, VT. She worked at Cornish Wire, Tambrands, Ames Dept Store, and also as a Nurse's Aide in several Nursing Homes. Her famous crush was Perry Como. She was an avid watcher of the World Wrestling Federation 1980's. She married the love of her life, Harold 0. Whittemore, June 27, 1959 in Brandon, Vt. Geraldine is survived by her daughter, Rebecca (Thomas) Arsenault of Pittsford, VT., son, Roy "Bo" Wilkinson (Edna Martell) of Chittenden VT, a step-son, Richard " Dickie" (Linda) Whittemore of Warner Robins, GA., also a nephew, Chipper Morse (Brenda) of west Rutland, Vt.; several grandchildren, and great- grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, brothers Durwood E. Bassett (Muriel Leonard) of Rutland VT and Bushnell, FL and Stanley Bassett (Virginia Wright) of Bushnell, FL., a daughter, Alice E Wilkinson (Roland) Mann of Greenwich, NY, a son, Bruce E Whittemore of Brandon, VT and Step-son Harold J. Whittemore of Mendon, Vt Family will be greeting friends and relatives from 4pm until 6pm on Monday October 3, 2022 at the Aldous funeral Home A funeral service will be held 11AM Tuesday October 4, 2022 at the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 N. Main Street Rutland, VT. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery in Sherburne.
