Geraldine Ladner HUBBARDTON — Geraldine Ladner, 95, of Hubbardton died Thursday evening August 30, 2022 at her daughters residence in Florida. She was born on June 13, 1927 in Greenwich, CT to John and Mary (Wilson) Purdy. Jerry grew up in Connecticut, graduating from Greenwich High School. She studied nursing and trained at the Stamford Hospital, where she worked until her retirement in 1983. Following her retirement, Jerry and her husband relocated to Hubbardton where she was a member of the Hubbardton Congregational Church. Mrs. Ladner was happiest when surrounded by friends and family, baking, gardening, and knitting. Survivors include her daughter Lynn Olson and husband Ben of Celebration, FL, son Henry Ladner of Phillips, ME, daughter-in-law Patricia Ladner of Meriden, CT, 7 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Gerald “Jerry” Ladner on Jan 17, 2010, son William Ladner in 2015 and several brothers and sisters. Funeral services will be held 1pm Saturday September 10, 2022 at the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St, Fair Haven, VT. Friends may call from 12 noon until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Lakeview Cemetery in Hubbardton. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hubbardton Congregational Church.
