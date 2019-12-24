Geraldine "Midge" Sherman rites WALLINGFORD — The funeral service for Geraldine Ellen “Midge” Sherman, 92, who died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, was held Saturday, Dec. 21, at Wallingford Aldous Funeral Home. Robert Greene officiated. Words of remembrance were by a granddaughter, Crystal Furnari. A reception was held at the Wallingford Rotary Building. Burial be will at a later date in Tinmouth Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland Area Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05702-0787.
