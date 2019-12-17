Geraldine "Midge" Sherman TINMOUTH — Geraldine Ellen “Midge” Sherman, 92, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at the Pines at Rutland. She was born Sept. 7, 1927, in Danby, the daughter of Aaron and Essie (Stone) Fredette. She married Arthur C. Sherman Sr. Sept. 28, 1946. Mrs. Sherman was a farmer with her husband in Tinmouth, first shipping milk to the Middletown Springs creamery, then to Seward's Dairy for many years until her retirement. She was a member of Tinmouth Community Church, the Ladies Circle in Tinmouth and Mountainview Baptist Church in Danby. Survivors include five children Joyce Bailey, Arthur C. Sherman Jr., both of Wallingford, Jane Lewis, of West Rutland, Madine Williams, Hadwin F. Sherman, both of Rutland; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband and nine siblings Frances Wilder, Madeline and Shirley Mae Colvin, Vivian Fredette, Anna Doty, Gerald, Willard “Bill,” Richard and Donald Fredette. The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Dec. 21, at Wallingford Aldous Funeral Home, where a calling hour begins at 2 p.m. prior to the service. A reception will follow at the Wallingford Rotary. Burial will at a later date in Tinmouth Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland Area Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05702-0787.
(1) entry
Gram, (GG) you will be missed so much and remembered forever. I’m glad I was able to see you a couple of times this year; I pray for comfort for everyone that knew and loved you; May you rest peacefully.
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.