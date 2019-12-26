Geraldine "Terri" Thompson PERKINSVILLE — Geraldine F. "Terri" Thompson, 87, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at her home. She was born Jan. 4, 1932, in Hartford, Connecticut, the daughter of Earl J. and Mildred (Glidden) Cashman. She was a mother, homemaker, and volunteered for many years, including at Springfield Hospital, Springfield Adult Day Program and Black River Good Neighbor in Ludlow. She enjoyed art, drawing and coloring. Survivors include her children Dorothy Munson, Bonnie Butler, Pamela Jarvis, James Lapine and Terri Dailey; 14 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren; siblings Mary, Alberta and Frankie; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by three children Lynne Buck, William Thompson, Alan Cordeira; and three siblings Earl, Russell and Frankie Cashman. The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church in Springfield with the Rev. Malcolm Fowler, pastor, officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Cavendish Village Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Springfield Adult Day Program, 266 River St., Springfield, VT 05156. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
