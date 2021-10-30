Geraldine Towsley EAST DORSET — Geraldine Towsley, 97, a resident of East Dorset, passed away Oct. 25, 2021 at her home. Geraldine was born in Danby on April 23, 1924, the daughter of John and Charity Emma (Weatherby) McIntyre and attended local schools. Geraldine loved her home and spending time with her family. She made patch quilts and was famous for her homemade doughnuts. She enjoyed baking, cooking, and especially attending family reunions. Geraldine is survived by her children Sonny, John and Ann Towsley, her sisters Minerva Baker and Marion Baird, 10 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 21 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Howard Towsley, sons Stan Towsley, Sr. and Don Towsley, grandchild Stan Towsley, Jr., great grandson Allen Shores, brothers Warren McIntyre, Wilfred (Gus) Towsley and Wilford (Bus) McIntyre and her sister Clara Ricard. At the request of the family there are no formal funeral services. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Geraldine’s memory may be made to Bayada Hospice or the Northshire Rescue Squad, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 885 Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
