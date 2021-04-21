Gerard J. Nugent RUTLAND — Gerard J. Nugent, 86, of Rutland, died on April 19, 2021, at home. Gerard was born on Sept. 3, 1934, in Jamaica, New York, the son of Nicholas and Rose (Mast) Nugent. Gerard attended St. Gerard Majella School in Hollis, New York. He was a graduate of Chelsea Vocational High School in Manhattan, New York. Gerard was an electrical engineer at IBM Corp. in Essex Junction, where he later retired in 1990. He was a member of Christ the King Church and The Knights of Columbus, both in Rutland. Gerard was married on March 6, 1976, to Catherine Caggige at Immaculate Heart Church in Williston, Vermont. Gerard is survived by his wife, Catherine Nugent of Rutland; four sons, Gerard and wife Debbie Nugent of Bristol, Christopher Nugent of Bristol, Daniel and wife Laura of Starksboro, and Anthony Nugent of Africa; two daughters, Diane Mock (Dennis) of Schuyler Falls, New York, and Kristen Nugent of Rutland; a sister-in-law, Barbara Nugent of Amityville, New York; 10 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Gerard was predeceased by a brother, Kenneth Nugent, and a sister, Marilyn Crumden. A private graveside service will be held in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Contributions can be made to Christ the King Church and VNA Hospice. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
