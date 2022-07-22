Gerry E. Perkins BENSON — Gerry E. Perkins, 54, of Benson, Vermont, died July 11th 2022, at Darthmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH. He was born May 26th, 1968, in Piermont, NH, the son of Glen and Agnes (Hodsdon) Perkins. Gerry graduated Oxbow high school, then attended The United States Army Armor School in 1986, and served a short time in the service. Gerry was very proud to work independently, for many years as Gerry Perkins Woodworking, and in the later years as Wood Floors by Gerry Perkins. He was a perfectionist and took pride in his work. He had many skills, and loved to teach others. He was a very active outdoorsman, from hunting to gardening, and everything in-between, it was the simple things in life that made him happy. He was an amazing cook, had a passion for flavor, and enjoyed grilling/smoking meats. He was predeceased by his parents & brother, David E. Perkins. Survivors include his son Jeremy, his daughter Angel & children, a niece Valerie & husband Devon Strojia & children, a brother Bruce & wife Sally, and many friends. Graveside funeral services will be held on Saturday July 30th, 2022 at 1pm in the family lot in Southlawn Cemetery in Piermont, NH. There are no calling hours. The Hale Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Bradford, VT is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.