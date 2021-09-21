Gertrude E. Gould MIDDLEBURY — Gertrude Elizabeth “Betty” Gould died Sept. 17, 2021, age 95, at Helen Porter in Middlebury. Betty was born Oct. 21, 1925, in Mont Vernon, New Hampshire, to Joseph and Gertrude (Dewing) Sauliner. Betty loved animals, especially dogs. She enjoyed outdoor activities such as hunting and fishing; and liked playing bingo. She is survived by several cousins, and great-nieces and -nephews. Betty was predeceased by her husband, Robert Gould, and her parents. A graveside service will be held in Forestdale Cemetery, Brandon, on Friday, Sept. 24, at 3 p.m. Online condolences at www.sandersonfuneralservice.com.
