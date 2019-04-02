Gertrude F. Glasier OGDENSBURG, N.Y. — Gertrude F. Glasier, 90, died Feb. 15, 2019, at Riverledge Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in Ogdensburg, after a long illness. She was born June 18, 1928, in Hebron, the daughter of Mark and Hazel (DeKalb) Glasier. She graduated from Granville High School, Albany Teacher’s College (now SUNY Albany), and received a MS degree from Oneonta Teacher’s College. Ms. Glasier taught elementary school for many years. Survivors include her siblings Marion Glasier Barnes, Evelyn Glasier Ginter, Wendell Glasier; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces and -nephews. The funeral service will be private. Arrangements are by Robert M. King Funeral Home in Granville.
