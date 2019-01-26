Gertrude M.L. Lockerby RUTLAND — Gertrude M.L. “Gertie” Lockerby, 80, died Jan. 24, 2019, at Rutland Healthcare Center. She was born Oct. 27, 1938, in Noyan, Quebec, the daughter of Abel A. and Marjorie M. (Taylor) Vosburgh. Mrs. Lockerby worked at General Electric Co., retiring in 1999. Survivors include a son, Bruce Lockerby, of East Wallingford; three siblings Irving Vosburgh, of Montreal, Canada, Alan Vosburgh, of Sutter Creek, California, Gladys Maybee, of Neuman, California; a granddaughter; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Walter Lockerby, in 2015; several brothers and sisters. Services will be held at later date. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
