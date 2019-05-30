Gertrude McGurl RUTLAND — Gertrude “Trudy” McGurl, of Rutland, passed away March 15, 2019, at Mountain View Center. She was born in Chicage, IL, April 26, 1925, the daughter of Ernst and Albertine (Fischer) Kob. She was a graduate of St. Alphonsus High School in Chicago, IL. Mrs. McGurl was employed as a business manager with IBM. She was a member of Christ the King Church, where she belonged to the Rosary Society, a RRMC volunteer and Foster Grandparent volunteer. Surviving are two sons George McGurl Jr., and wife Karen, of Rutland, and Michael J. McGurl, of Rutland; grandchildren Marcy (Scott) McDade and Michael (Christine) McGurl; great-grandchildren Maddison McDade, Rilley McDade and Blake McGurl. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, George McGurl Sr.; her brother, Norbert Kob; and sisters Elsie Larson and Martha Bomrad. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 1 p.m. in Evergreen Cemetery. Officiating will be Rev. Matthew Rensch, parochial vicar of Christ the King Church in Rutland. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
