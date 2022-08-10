Gertrude Sherwood BRANDON — Gertrude Margaret Sherwood, age 85, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022; surrounded by her loving family, at her home in Brandon. Gert was born in Rutland, VT on August 19, 1936. She was the daughter of Raymond and Marguerite (Stearns) Tatro. She grew up in Rutland where she received her education, and graduated from Mount St. Joseph, class of 1954. On July 3, 1954, she married the love of her life; Stanley Sherwood in the Baptist Church in Rutland and they made their home in Ridgefield Park, NJ for many years. You can take the girl out of Vermont, but you can’t take the Vermont out of the girl so, they moved to Brandon, VT in 1967. They retired to Fort Pierce, FL in 1995, but once again returned to Brandon, VT in 2003. She was noted for being the first woman member of the Brandon Area Rescue Squad where she also served as Training Officer. She went on to further use her first aid skills as a Ski Patrol at High Pond Ski Area. She belonged to St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Brandon, where she served on the Altar Guild and as a Eucharistic Minister. She loved her family dearly and was a professional homemaker and activities director for them. She kept them busy with activities like snow skiing and water skiing and she herself became proficient at these sports as a result. Her expert water skiing abilities were such that she participated in water skiing tournaments. When Stan opened an Engineering Firm she jumped right in as a secretary and trained to be a draftsman. She loved all children and enriched many young lives by volunteering her time as a Sunday School Teacher, Girl Scout Leader, and Ski School Instructor. She expressed her creative side through sewing, needle point and crochet. Her greatest expression was through her poetry, for which she has been recognized by an international poetry group. She is survived by her husband; Stan of Brandon, 2 daughters; Carol Gertrude Houle of Brandon and her husband Donald and Barbara Ann Hamilton of Jensen Beach, FL and her husband Mark, and 1 son; Stanley R. Sherwood of Brandon and his wife Tamara. 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren also survive her. The funeral service will be held on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 10 AM, at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Brandon. The Rev. Lyn Burns, Rector will officiate. Following the service, the family will receive friends and family at the Brandon Inn, for a celebration of life. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Brandon Area Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 232, Brandon, VT 05733; or VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region VT. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
