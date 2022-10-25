Gilbert A. Hanley Jr Rites POULTNEY — The Mass of Christian Burial for Gilbert “Gib” Hanley, 92, of Poultney, who died Monday September 26, was held on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the Saint Raphael Catholic Church in Poultney. The Rev. Fr Steven Scarmozzino, pastor of St. Raphael’s Church, officiated. The Reader was Rusty Wescott. The organist was Cameron Wescott. Bearers were Neil Haley, Hunter Haley, Eli Wescott, Rusty Wescott, Michael Welch and David Nichols. Burial with military honors was held on Tuesday October 11 at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph.
