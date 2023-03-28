Gilbert A. Stearns WEST RUTLAND — Gilbert Alan Stearns, age 80, passed peacefully on March 23, 2023, at his home in West Rutland. Gilbert was born in Bethel on August 29, 1942. He was the son of Gilbert B. and Christine (Belden) Stearns. He grew up in Bethel where he received his early education and graduated from Whitcomb High School, class 1960. Gilbert began his working career with Pratt-Whitney Corp. in Hartford, as a machinist. He later was employed as a machinist for Great Eastern in Springfield, VT. Following that he drove truck for the town of Springfield for many years. He afterwards served as the Director of Public Works for the town of Castleton. He moved to Newport, NH where he served as Superintendent of Public Works, retiring back to Vermont in 1999. He then began working for his son, with Stearns Painting. He has been a resident of West Rutland since 2002. He was an avid deer hunter. He is survived by his wife; Laurie (Tarvit) Stearns of West Rutland; whom he married in Bethel on Nov. 14, 1959, a daughter; Christi Lee Koch of Brandon, 3 sons; Gordon Stearns of Brandon, Glenn Stearns of West Rutland, and Greg Stearns of Sahuarita, AZ, 2 brothers Ronald Stearns of Ascutney and Carl Stearns of Weathersfield and a sister; Ann Ashford of Littleton, MA. 6 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews & cousins also survive him. He was predeceased by his parents, a son Gilbert J. Stearns and a sister; Rae Tracy. A private gathering “In Celebration of His Life’ will take place, at a later date. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers, may be made, in his memory to; Rutland Ambulance Service, 275 Stratton Road, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
