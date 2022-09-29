Gilbert Hanley Jr. POULTNEY — Gilbert “Gib” Hanley Jr., 92, of Poultney, died Monday September 26, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born in Poultney on April 5, 1930, the son of Gilbert Sr and Marion (Powers) Hanley. Mr. Hanley was a 24-year veteran of the military, serving in both the U.S. Navy and Air Force, retiring from the Air Force. The military and associated organizations were a driving force in his life. He was a member of the VFW Post 648 in Rutland, American Legion Post 39 in Poultney, Air Commandos in FT. Walton, FL and the Sub(marine) Vets of Vermont. Mr. Hanley is survived by his wife Marie Wescott Hanley of Poultney, his children Gilbert Hanley III, Daniel Hanley and Marghuerita “Peggy” Smith, all of Florida and Marion Brown of South Carolina, his step children Carmie Haley, Jamie Wescott, Leslie Nichols, Marcie VanBuren, and Harold “Rusty” Wescott III , all of Poultney. Friends may call from 4 to 6 PM on Friday, September 30 at the Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 1 at St. Raphael’s’ Church in Poultney. Burial will be at a later date in the Vermont Veterans Cemetery in Randolph. The family would like to give special thanks to the Granville, Poultney, and Fair Haven Rescue Squads, VNA and Hospice of the SW region, the ER staff, 2nd Floor ICU and 5th floor Palliative care units at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors, the American Legion Post 39, VNA and Hospice of the Southwest Region, or St. Raphael’s Church in Poultney.
