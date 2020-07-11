Gladys A. Seamans EAST POULTNEY — The graveside service for Gladys A. Seamans, 96, who died Sunday, March 29, 2020, will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, in Pleasant View Cemetery in Middletown Springs, with the Rev. Susan Hardman-Zimmerman officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Poultney Historical Society, P.O. Box 605, East Poultney, VT 05741. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home.
