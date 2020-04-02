Gladys A. Seamans EAST POULTNEY — Gladys A. Seamans, 96, died Sunday March 29, 2020, at her residence following a brief illness. She was born on Sept. 18, 1923 in Poultney, the daughter of Walter Craft and Alta Bessie (Taggart) McIntyre. Mrs. Seamans grew up on the family farm in East Poultney, and following her marriage in 1942 she and her husband operated a dairy farm in East Poultney for many years. She was employed as a seamstress for several years, then at Ames Department store in the fabric Department. She also worked for many years at Green Mountain College in Food Services as a hostess until her retirement at age 90. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, mowing her lawn and visiting with family and friends. Mrs. Seamans was a member of the Poultney Historical Society and the American Legion Auxiliary. Survivors include a daughter, Jill Smith; and her husband Don of Poultney; two sons, John “Jack” Seamans and his wife Cindy of Fair Haven; and James “Jim” Seamans and his wife Sheila of East Poultney and Oxford, Maine; a sister, Helen Hayes of Gouverneur, New York; six grandchildren, Justin Smith and his significant other Jhoselyn; Matthew Smith; Chris Seamans and his wife Paula; Sandy Seamans; Greg Seamans and his wife Sarah; Ashley Seamans and her fiancé Nick; two great grandsons, Ben Seamans and Zack Seamans and his wife Ashley; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband John Seamans in 2005; four sisters, Lillian Mead in 2011; Cecily White in 2012; Marjorie Jones in 2013; and Alice Botsford in 2018; three brothers, Richard McIntyre in 2009; Walter McIntyre in 2010; and Dayton McIntyre in 2007. Burial will in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Middletown Springs at a later date. Arrangements are by the Durfee Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Poultney Historical Society, P. O. Box 605 East Poultney, VT 05741.
