Gladys "Jo" Messer RUTLAND — Gladys “Jo” N. Messer, 95, of Rutland, died March 14, 2019, at her residence, following a brief illness. She was born on Feb. 15, 1924, in Marlboro, NH, the daughter of Laurence and Annie (Morse) Nye. Mrs. Messer grew up in NH where she graduated from high school. She worked as a hairdresser for a brief time, then relocated to VT in 1949, then to Rutland in the early-1950s. She was a member of the Rutland United Methodist Church and had served as a Girl Scouts leader for many years. Mrs. Messer enjoyed doing crafts, camping, NASCAR and playing board games with her grandchildren. She was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan. Survivors include a daughter, Mary Jane Duval, with whom she made her home; a son, Robert Messer and wife Cindy, of West Rutland; four grandchildren Cindy, Mark, Christopher and Kati; seven great-grandchildren; Nancy Messer, who was her caregiver; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Arthur Messer, in 1997; a son, Mark Messer, in 2011; a grandson, Scott Raymond, in 2014; and also by four siblings. A memorial service will be held 12 noon on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, VT. A private graveside will be held in the springtime in the Evergreen Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
