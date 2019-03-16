Gladys "Jo" Messer RUTLAND — Gladys “Jo” N. Messer, 95, of Rutland died March 14, 2019 at her residence following a brief illness. A memorial service is pending with the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, VT. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
