Gladys "Jo" Messer rites RUTLAND — The memorial service for Gladys “Jo” N. Messer, 95, who died March 14, 2019, was held Thursday, March 21, at Aldous Funeral Home. The Rev. Hannah Sotak, pastor of United Methodist Church of Rutland, officiated. A reception followed at the Rutland Elks Club. Private burial will be at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.