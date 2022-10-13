Gladys Lorraine Waite PAWLET – Gladys Lorraine Waite passed away at her home on October 10, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Gladys was born on October 30, 1938 in Dorset, Vermont the daughter of the late Oliver and Angelia (Wilkins) Tifft. Gladys loved traveling. She was a kind and compassionate person who was more than willing to help others in any way that she could. She was always up for a good scrabble game. Gladys loved hosting tea parties with the grandchildren. A memory they are sure to treasure. Being with her family was all that really mattered to her. She was predeceased by her parents, her seven siblings: Edgar Tifft, Arthur Tifft, Anna Mae Denvenow, Charlotte Eaton, Truman Tifft, Vernon Tifft and Delmar Tifft. She is survived by her husband Charles Waite whom she married on November 25, 1998. She will always be in the hearts of children: Sharon Park Rishell (Rick), Russell Park (Shelly), Lisa Moore (John) and Kirk Park (Donna). Gladys was blessed with 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. A funeral will be held on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at 11 AM in the Chapel at Mettowee Valley Cemetery in Pawlet, VT with Robert Greene presiding. A reception will follow the service. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society of Vermont, POB 1070, Williston, VT 05495 or the VNA and Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M King Funeral Home, Granville, NY.
