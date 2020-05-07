Gladys Mae Pike EAST ARLINGTON — Gladys Mae Pike, 91, died May 2, 2020, in her home. She was born May 21, 1928, in Granville, New York, the daughter of Silas and Florence (Letcher) Towne. She graduated in 1945 from Arlington High School and in 1947 from St. Joseph’s Business College in Bennington. Mrs. Pike was the East Arlington postmaster for many years. She was a member of the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary and attended St. Margaret Mary Church in Arlington. She was an avid reader, a Red Sox fan, and enjoyed puzzles, word searches, games and Hallmark movies. Survivors include her siblings, Lucille Holton, Evelyn Tobin, Henry and Harry Towne; her children, Linda Crosby, Betsy Duffy, Susan Gervais, Jenny Gould, Sam, Jim, Ed, Charlie and Mike Pike; 25 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild. Mrs. Pike was predeceased by a daughter, Darlene; her husband, Casper Allen Pike; and sisters, Florence Hess, Doris Cole Marciano and Francis Hayes. Services will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Arlington Food Shelf, Helping Hand, Arlington Rescue Squad and Arlington Volunteer Fire Department. For online condolences, visit www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.