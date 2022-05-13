Gladys R. Parry GRANVILLE, N.Y. — The memorial service for Gladys R. Parry, 94, who died Nov. 25, 2021, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022. at United Methodist Church, 18 Church St., in Granville. Private burial will be in Mountain View Cemetery, Orwell, Vermont. Memorial contributions may be made to Stray Animal Fund, in care of Middle Granville Small Animal Hospital, 9928 State Route 22, P.O. Box 203, Middle Granville, NY 12849.
