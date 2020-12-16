Gladys (Senecal) Burney HAMPTON, N.Y. — Gladys Mary (Senecal) Burney, 91, died Dec. 13, 2020, in Glens Falls, with her son, Paul, by her side, following a long illness. She was born May 31, 1929, in Rutland, Vermont, the daughter of Elizabeth (Niles) and Francis Senecal Sr. At age 16, she started working at the former Rutland Hospital. She married Robert C. Burney Sr. July 5, 1947. Mrs. Burney was a Red Cross blood donor, a member of the DAV Auxiliary, and also participated in the Retired Senior and Volunteer Program. Survivors include her children, Robert Burney Jr., Sally Hammond, Cathy Wetmore, James and Paul Burney; her siblings, Beatrice Nemeth, Kay Herrick, Fran Reynolds, Louis, Harold and Ken Senecal; nine grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Aug. 13, 2001; her daughter, Shirley Lynch, in 1984; a grandson; and her brothers, Herbert Senecal in 2010, Leland Senecal in 2009 and Clayton Senecal in 2000. The graveside service will be held at a later date in Riverside Cemetery in Proctor, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home.
