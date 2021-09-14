Glen F. Woods MOUNT HOLLY — Glen F. Woods, 62, died Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at his residence. He was born Nov. 1, 1958, in Rutland, the son of Lester F. Woods and Vera Ruth (Robbins) Woods. Glen attended local schools and had worked various jobs in the area previously at Mill River Lumber and operating his own trash removal and lawn service. He was a member of the Mount Holly Volunteer Fire Department for over 30 years and the Mount Holly Volunteer Rescue Squad for 20 years. Glen enjoyed helping others and volunteering his time. He is survived by his son, Cash Woods, of Mount Holly; by his friend and former spouse, Patricia Perry, of Haines City, Florida; by his stepson, Glen Perry, of Gulfport, Mississippi; by his siblings, Kenneth Woods, of East Wallingford, Linda Formica (Chuck), of Tolland, Connecticut, Rosalie Ladd (Don), of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Debra Woods, of Center Rutland, and Susan Stone (Lee), of Pittsford; also by his two step-grandchildren, Lillian Steves and Aliyah Perry; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents; by his sister, Lois Ann Woods, in 2019; and by his brother, James Woods, in 2021. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Garrow Farm at 2204 Old Turnpike Road, Mount Holly. Private burial will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mount Holly Volunteer Fire Dept., at 26 School St., Mount Holly, VT 05758. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ducharme Funeral Home Inc. Online condolences at www.ducharmefuneralhome.com
