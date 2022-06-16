Glen R. Hibbard RUTLAND — Glen R. Hibbard, 89, of Rutland, died Friday, June 10, 2022, at Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. He was born in Center Rutland, Jan. 10, 1933, the son of Glen S. and Catherine (Blair) Hibbard. Glen was a graduate of Rutland High School class of 1951. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy near the end of the Korean War and served four years. Glen was employed as a machinist at Howe Richardson Scale Co. among several other local machine shops. Surviving are two sons, Robert S. Hibbard and his wife, Charlene, of Fair Haven, and Glen R. Hibbard Jr. and his wife, Lori, of Rutland; two daughters, Sherry Hibbard and Lauri Hibbard, of White River Junction; eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Carrie (Sumner) Hibbard, in 2019; by a son, Bruce A. Hibbard; and by a sister, Donna Hibbard. Visiting hour will be held Saturday, July 2, 2022, from 11:30 to 12:30 at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland, followed by graveside services at 1 p.m. in Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung Association
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.