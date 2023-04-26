Glenda Silber MENDON — It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Glenda Silber on April 24th, 2023. Glenda was born on August 22nd, 1942, in Selma, Alabama, and grew up in Interlaken, New Jersey. She was a loving mother, grandmother, partner, sister, and friend to many, and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. After Glenda and her former husband Jeff Silber moved to Rutland, Vermont, in 1984, they became owners of several successful small businesses in the area. Their entrepreneurial spirit, coupled with Glenda's strong work ethic and people skills, made them a formidable team in the business world. Later, Glenda decided to focus on real estate and became a licensed broker in the late 1980s, helping many families find their perfect home. Her clients appreciated her honesty, professionalism, and dedication to her work. Glenda was a graduate of Moravian College and attended Hofstra University. She was a lifelong learner and an avid reader, always seeking to expand her knowledge and understanding of the world. Glenda is survived by her significant other, Thomas Burke, her grandson Andrew Silber, her son Evan Silber, her brother Martin Grubman (Leslie Fornino Grubman), her sister Dinah Hyman. She was predeceased by her brother Alan Stewart Grubman (Ann Grubman). Glenda will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, and infectious smile. Her memory will live on through the many lives she touched, and she will be forever missed. Services for Glenda will be held 11:30AM on Thursday April 27), 2023, at Aldous Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society in Glenda's honor.
